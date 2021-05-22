Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) Akshay Kumar on Saturday dismissed the rumours that his upcoming films -- "Sooryavanshi" and "Bell Bottom" -- will be releasing on Independence Day.

The highly-anticipated cop-drama "Sooryavanshi", which was originally scheduled for March 2020 release, was all set to release on April 30 before the makers decided to postpone it due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Espionage thriller "Bellbottom" has also been delayed and will no longer release on May 28. The espionage thriller directed by Ranjit M Tewari, also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta.

There has been speculation that the makers of both the films are planning to release them on August 15.

However, Kumar said that nothing has been decided yet by the producers.

"I'm humbled at the excitement and eagerness of my fans regarding the release of ‘Sooryavanshi' and 'Bell Bottom', and want to thank them from the bottom of my heart for all their love.

"However, at this point, it is purely speculative to say that both films will release on Independence Day," the 53-year-old superstar said.

"Sooryanvanshi" is the fourth film in filmmaker Rohit Shetty's cop universe after Ajay Devgn-starrer "Singham", "Singham Returns" and "Simmba", starring Ranveer Singh.

The movie, which will also feature Katrina Kaif, is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Kumar's Cape of Good Films.

"Bellbottom" is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment. The film's cast also include Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta.

