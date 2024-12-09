New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Raj Kapoor's cinematic legacy will be celebrated on the big screen with PVR INOX Limited and the Film Heritage Foundation organising the RK Film Festival to celebrate the filmmaker-actor's 100th birth anniversary on December 14.

Spanning 101 cinemas across 34 cities from December 13 to 15, the festival will be one of the most extensive retrospectives ever dedicated to Raj Kapoor's cinema.

Also Read | Is Dhanush Set To Join Sydney Sweeney in the Sports Biopic 'Street Fighter'? Here's What We Know About the South Superstar's Hollywood Project.

As part of the centenary celebrations, audiences will have the unique opportunity to relive Raj Kapoor's timeless masterpieces on the big screen.

The festival will feature a curated selection of Kapoor's iconic works, including “Awara” (1951), “Shree 420” (1955), “Sangam” (1964), “Mera Naam Joker” (1970) and others.

Also Read | 'Veera Dheera Sooran' Teaser: Chiyaan Vikram Goes Pakka Mass in This Action-Entertainer, Also Watch Out for SJ Suryah and Suraj Venjaramoodu! (Watch Video).

Honoured with the Padma Bhushan and the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Kapoor's remastered classics will be showcased on the big screen, offering both longtime fans and new audiences a chance to experience the grandeur of his visionary filmmaking.

“Raj Kapoor's films are not just a part of our cinematic heritage; they are a testament to the power of storytelling that transcends time, culture, and geography. His unparalleled vision and timeless narratives have shaped the very fabric of Indian cinema, leaving an indelible mark on generations of filmmakers and audiences alike.

Through this festival, we aim to not only honour his extraordinary legacy but also introduce his masterpieces to a whole new generation, allowing them to experience the magic that continues to inspire, entertain, and evoke deep emotions,” Niharika Bijli, Lead - Strategist, PVR INOX Ltd, said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)