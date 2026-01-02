New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Washington DC [US], January 2 (ANI): 'Abbott Elementary' star Quinta Brunson has dismissed pregnancy rumours after social media users speculated about her appearance in a New Year's Eve photo she shared online, E! News reported.

The actor and creator of the hit ABC comedy addressed the speculation after posting a picture of herself wearing a white, knitted pullover with a matching beanie and a festive headband reading "2026".

The outfit led some social media users to assume she might be expecting. Responding to the rumours on her Instagram Story, the 36-year-old wrote, "Not preggers. Sweater in odd position," E! News reported.

Brunson has previously spoken about her discomfort with public speculation surrounding her personal life. In an earlier interview with Bustle, she said, "People have this idea that people in the public eye want the public to know their every move. None of us do. I promise you," as per the outlet.

She also addressed the media attention surrounding her separation from her husband, Kevin Anik, clarifying that she never publicly announced it. "I didn't announce anything," she said, explaining that the information became public because her divorce filing appeared in court records.

"I hated that. I hate all of it," she added, referring to the attention around her personal life.

Despite this, Brunson said she deeply values her fans and their support. "I love my fans, I love the people who watch Abbott," she said. "But when it comes to matters of your personal life, you do have to tune it out."

She further noted, "Those are invisible voices that aren't in your home with you, that aren't in your personal life, that aren't your friends."

Brunson rose to fame after starting her career at BuzzFeed and later creating and starring in the Emmy-winning comedy series Abbott Elementary, which has earned widespread acclaim for its storytelling and performances, according to E! News. (ANI)

