Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): Ace filmmaker R Balki, on Wednesday wrapped the shooting of his upcoming next 'Chup: Revenge of Artist' starring Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Taking to his Twitter handle, film's co-writer Raja Sen shared a picture with Balki and wrote, "And it's a wrap. #CHUP #RBalki."

Also Read | Mirzapur Season 2 Announcement: Amazon Prime Renews Show Saying ‘Bajega Pura Band’.

Actor Pooja Bhatt also re-tweeted a fan's post that shared pictures from the wrap-up party.

'Chup: Revenge of Artist' was announced on the occasion of legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt's death anniversary in October.

Also Read | One Death, Multiple Positive Cases of COVID-19 Detected On Bhakharwadi Sets.

According to Balki, the film is an ode to the "sensitive artist".

"Guru Dutt is right on top of that list. I have had the story for a long time and I am glad we finally wrote it and are almost done filming it," he said.

The screenplay and dialogues of 'Chup: Revenge of Artist' have been co-written by Balki and critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani.

With music by composer Amit Trivedi and Vishal Sinha credited as the film's director of photography (DOP), 'Chup: Revenge of Artist' is co-produced by Pranab Kapadia and Anirudh Sharma.

The film is expected to release in the first quarter of 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)