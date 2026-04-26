Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI): Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar paid tribute to legendary photographer Raghu Rai after the noted visual storyteller passed away at a private hospital in Delhi on Sunday. He was 83.

The news of his death was confirmed by his family on his official social media, along with a black-and-white portrait of the photographer.

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Remembering Rai's contribution and his personal experience with him, Bhandarkar said the photographer had helped him during the research for his 2017 thriller Indu Sarkar . Calling his camera a "compass for truth," the filmmaker shared an emotional note on X.

Taking to social media, Madhur wrote, "Sad to hear of Raghu Rai's sir demise. During my research for the film #InduSarkar, he gave great insight into India's Emergency. His camera was a compass for truth, and his work a meditation on life. Sir you will be deeply missed and forever celebrated. #OmShanti"

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https://x.com/imbhandarkar/status/2048395589310918906?s=20

Born on December 18, 1942, in Jhang (now in Pakistan), Rai rose to global prominence as a protege of Henri Cartier-Bresson, who nominated him to join Magnum Photos in 1977, an achievement that cemented his place among the world's elite photographers.

His work forms a visual chronicle of modern India. From the aftermath of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy to portraits of figures like Mother Teresa and Indira Gandhi, Rai documented both historic milestones and everyday life. His images of Indian streets and the banks of the Ganges remain iconic representations of the country's spirit.

He was awarded Padma Shri in 1972 and Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017 by the Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for his decades of service to photography. (ANI)

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