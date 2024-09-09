Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI): Singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar are both down with dengue.

Just a couple of days back, Rahul had revealed that he had contracted the illness, which affected his Ganpati celebrations. Now, it has been confirmed that his wife, Disha, has also been diagnosed with dengue.

Rahul took to his Instagram account to share the news, posting a note on his stories that read, "Wasn't it enough for me to have dengue ki Disha ko bhi ho gaya."

Disha too re-shared the post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Together forever."

Earlier, Rahul had posted a picture of himself with cold wipes on his head, simply captioning it "Dengue!"

Rahul and Disha got married on July 16, 2021. The couple tied the knot in a star-studded wedding ceremony which took place in Mumbai. They had been dating for a few years, and later, Rahul proposed to her during an episode of Bigg Boss 14. After months of speculation, Disha finally arrived on the show and accepted his proposal.

The two were blessed with Navya on September 20, 2023.

Talking about their work front, Rahul is a singer and music composer. He started his career with 'Indian Idol' and was also seen on 'Bigg Boss 14' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.

On the other hand, Disha gained a lot of popularity for her performance in the TV serial 'Bade Ache Lagte Hain Season 2' in which she was seen opposite actor Nakuul Mehta. (ANI)

