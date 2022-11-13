Washington [US], November 13 (ANI): American actor Rainn Wilson of 'The Office' fame has found a unique way to raise climate change awareness by renaming himself Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson on social media platforms.

According to Fox News, this name change was announced by Wilson in a video uploaded to Twitter on Wednesday in support of the United Nations climate change conference in Egypt this week.

The outlet has shared that the actor changed his name on Arctic Basecamp's website, Arctic Risk Name Generator, where the actor is a board member.

In the video, he said, "With the help of my scientist friends at Arctic Basecamp, I've changed my name to Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson. This is not a joke, I'm as serious as the melting Arctic, which amplifies global risks, including extreme weather events around the globe."

"I'm hoping this name change brings attention to this growing ... er, melting issue. We need world leaders at COP27 to take notice and take action. The Arctic is melting at millions of liters per second, yet this problem can't seem to make a name for itself, so it's up to us to make a name for it," continued the actor, reported Fox News.

In a subsequent tweet, Wilson he is unable to change his name on Twitter because of Elon Musk's new company policies. "P.S. THEY WON'T LET ME CHANGE MY NAME BECAUSE, ELON!" he wrote.

Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cardi B, Jack Black and Samuel L. Jackson were among the Hollywood stars who, Wilson called upon to take part in the movement, as per Fox News. (ANI)

