A new trailer for the upcoming Amazon Prime Original series, Utopia, is out now. And Dwight is trying to save the world from a pandemic in it. What? Yes, Rainn Wilson, popular for playing the imbecile beet farmer and paper salesman, is trying to save the world from a pandemic that might have been caused by John Cusack. The story follows a group of a titular comic book fan who discover that their favourite literature might be more fact and less fiction.

Utopia is a remake of a British series by the same name. The series, did not attain much popularity, but has garnered a cult status over the years. Becky (Ashleigh LaThrop), Ian (Dan Byrd), Samantha (Jessica Rothe), Wilson Wilson (Desmin Borges) and Grant (Javon “Wanna” Walton) play the members of the group trying to uncover the secrets of a book called Utopia.

The trailer sets the tone that whoever has seen Utopia, dies. A pandemic strikes the world. And the solution seems to be within the pages of the book. Our band of heroes has a tough task ahead. They are joined the comic’s central character, Jessica Hyde (Sasha Lane) and she has secrets of her own. Rainn plays a virologist trying to contain the flu.

Watch The Trailer for Utopia Here:

Utopia is written by Gone Girl and Sharp Objects writer Gillian Flynn. "I’m a huge fan of all those conspiracy thrillers that came out after Watergate. All of [the British Utopia] plays very sleekly. I wanted mine to play bumpy, dirty, raw, real — like you’re walking on the gum on the sidewalk and smelling the garbage in the alley," Flynn has said.

Utopia premieres on September 25 on Amazon Prime Video.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2020 12:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).