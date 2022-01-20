Rainn Wilson celebrates his 56th birthday on January 20. He is best known for his role as Dwight Schrute in NBC's The Office. His quirky character who has lack of social skills and common sense was just unmissable, also not to mention his soft-corner for martial arts and the justice system was something we loved and praised. He received three Emmy Awards nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy series, for portraying Dwight Schrute in The Office. Wilson was a multi-talented man who left mark on every space whenever he appeared. With his career record we are sure that he is a man who has humour on his blood and loves to make audience laugh with his comedy skills. Watch The Office's Rainn Wilson and Sadhguru Talk About Humour and Environment in This Enlightening Video.

He has also impressed us when he appeared in films like Almost Famous, Full Frontal, The Last Mimzy, The Rocker, Hesher, Uncanny, The Boy, Permanent, The Meg, Blackbird and Don't Tell a Soul, etc. Apart from starring, he has also graced us with his voice when he well-utilised it in animated flicks like Monster vs. Aliens, Smurfs: The Lost Village, The Death of Superman and Batman: Hush, etc. Besides acting, in 2015 Wilson has published an autobiography titled The Bassoon King. Amazon Discontinues the Thriller Series Utopia Starring Rainn Wilson After Just One Season.

On the occasion of Rainn Wilson's 56th birthday, let's her some of his quirky quotes and sayings as Dwight Schrute from The Office:

The Power Of Nostalgia...

Too Many People...

Seriously... How's That Even Possible?

LOL...Struggle Of Growing Up In A Farm

That's The Confident...

The Thing That Stresses Me Out...

That's Interesting...

Very Straight, True And Fair...

Learn The Rules...

This Can Be A Real Tragedy...

So, these were some of our favourite quotes and sayings by Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute from The Office. We wish this lovable actor, producer, podcaster, comedian and writer Many Many Happy Returns of the Day!

