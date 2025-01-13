Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI): Businessman Raj Kundra is making his debut in the Punjabi film industry with a new project titled 'Mehr'.

Kundra took to his Instagram account on Monday to share the announcement with a motion poster. The voiceover in the poster read, "Kaahani sirf hero ki nehi hoti, zero ki bhi hoti hai..." (The story is not just about a hero but also about a zero).

Along with the poster, Kundra added a caption that read, "This Lohri, we are overjoyed to announce Mehr--a tale of relationships, love, and life, inspired by the blessings that surround us. As Mehr means blessings, we humbly seek your love and prayers for this special journey. May Wahe Guru's Mehr be with us all as we bring this heartfelt story to life."

The film, slated for release on September 5, also stars Geeta Basra.

The announcement received a warm response, including a shout-out from Kundra's wife, actress Shilpa Shetty. Sharing the poster on her Instagram Stories, Shilpa wrote, "All the best, Cookie."

Kundra made his acting debut with 'UT69', released in 2023. It was a satirical drama based on his time in prison, where he also played the lead role.

Raj Kundra has faced legal controversies in recent years. Kundra who was arrested in 2021 by Mumbai Police over allegations linked to the production and distribution of adult content, has consistently denied all charges, asserting that his business ventures were legitimate.

In a recent interview with ANI, Kundra spoke about the impact of media coverage on his family.

Referring to his wife's involvement in the controversies, he said, "Shilpa Shetty has earned such a big name for herself here, she has worked so hard. It is so unfair that the controversy is mine, and you are involving my wife's name. Why? Because you get clickbait? You are spoiling her reputation for views. She has nothing to do with this, so why involve her? Just because I am her husband?," said Kundra. (ANI)

