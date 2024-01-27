Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI): Ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, who is known for his movies like '3 Idiots', 'Dunki' and others, has collaborated with the Election Commission for a short film on voter awareness.

The film titled, 'My Vote, My Duty', features messages from Sachin Tendulkar, Rajkummar Rao, Amitabh Bachchan, R Madhavan, Raveena Tandon, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Arshad Warsi, Bhumi Pednekar and Mona Singh.

While giving details about the film, EC officials said, "The film aims to address attitudinal barriers such as indifference and apathy, reaffirming the importance of each vote. Produced by Rajkumar Hirani and directed by Sanjiv Kishinchandani, the film aspires to inspire citizens to recognise the significance of their votes. The film highlights the impact of every single vote."

Recently, Hirani helmed 'Dunki' starring Shah Rukh Khan, which received a positive response from the audience. It was screened even in other countries. A source close to the team informed that the makers might hold a special screening for the UK government.

"Since Dunki narrates the story of illegal immigrants who take the Donkey route to enter the cross borders, the UK government has found it to be a relevant subject in today's time. The film has received tremendous love from the UK audience, as not only it talks about an important issue but also highlights the dangerous Dunki route, and hence now the government is also keen to watch the film," the source-based statement read.

'Dunki' features Shah Rukh alongside Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhhar and Anil Grover. It focuses on the issue of immigration.

Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long-winding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to.

Coming back to the short film, 'My Vote, My Duty', Hirani has joined hands with the Election Commission of India to produce a film on voter awareness. Based on the theme of Value of One Vote, the film was released on National Voters' Day, January 25. (ANI)

