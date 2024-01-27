Actress Mouni Roy, who is celebrating two years of marital bliss with Suraj Nambiar, has shared some unseen dreamy wedding pictures, giving a sneak peek into their South Indian-style wedding ceremony. Mouni Roy Wishes 'Baby' Suraj Nambiar in the Cutest Way As They Celebrate Their Second Wedding Anniversary (View Pics).

Mouni and Suraj were in a three-year relationship before they got married in traditional Bengali and Malayali ceremonies on January 27, 2022, in Panaji, Goa. Taking to social media, Mouni shared a series of wedding pictures and gave the tune of ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ to the post.

Mouni Roy Wishes Hubby Suraj Nambiar on Their Second Anniversary:

In the photo, we can see the couple candidly smiling, hugging each other, as they are dressed up in beige and golden traditional outfits. One photo shows Suraj applying sindoor on Mouni’s forehead.

Another click is from their Karwachauth celebrations, wherein we can see Mouni dressed in a golden saree, sporting sindoor and red bangles. Suraj is giving a kiss on his ladylove’s cheeks.

The next two solo pictures of Mouni show her smiling ear to ear while she gets ready for her wedding. She is also flaunting her beautiful mehndi on both hands. The post is captioned as: “2 years married, 730 days of countless memories, & 63,072,000 seconds of me talking and you pretending to listen Happy anniversary baby Wuv you! x @nambiar13”.

Mouni’s bestie Disha Patani commented: “Most beautiful couple”. Arjun Bijlani wrote: “Happy anniversary”. Nupur Sanon said: “Happy anniversary cuties”. Shamita Shetty said: “Happy anniversary to both u lovebirds”. Sayantani Ghosh commented: “Congrats and lots of love to you guys God bless you.” Mouni Roy Shares Nostalgic Moments With Disha Patani From Their Bangkok Travel Diaries (View Pics).

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mouni last featured in Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead. She portrayed the character of Junoon in the fantasy action adventure film. She next has The Virgin Tree in her kitty.

