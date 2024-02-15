Makers of the upcoming biopic SRI starring Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F announced the new release date of the film on Thursday. The story of SRI revolves around the inspiring journey of an industrialist, Srikanth Bholla, who did not let his visual impairment come his way and eventually founded Bollant Industries. SRI is all set to hit theatres on May 17, 2024. The film also stars Jyotika and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles. Rajkummar Rao Drops Pics with Sunny Deol, Calls Gadar 2 Actor ‘Man of the Hour’ (View Post).

Srikanth has faced immense opposition and struggle early in life right from his birth to fighting a long-standing legal battle with the state after class 10 to opt for the science stream. However, Srikanth always had bigger dreams, he not only cleared his tenth and twelfth standard exams with flying colours but also managed to be the first international blind student to study at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA. The new project will be produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP. Rajkummar Rao on Being Called ‘Star’: Call Me Raj, It’s a Nice Name.

Rajkumar Rao-Alaya Starrer Sri Gets New Release Date

The film was earlier slated to release on September 15, 2023. Apart from this, Rao will also be seen in Stree 2, Mr and Mrs Mahi, Guns and Gulaabs Season 2 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, for which the actor will be seen alongside Triptii Dimri and is busy shooting in Rishikesh for the same.