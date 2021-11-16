Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Newly married couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa looked absolutely gorgeous together at their wedding reception.

Manohar Lal, Chief Minister of Haryana, took to his Twitter handle and posted a picture, posing with the newlyweds at the reception, held in the evening.

In the picture, Patralekhaa looked royal, dressed in an elegant white-and-gold saree, complemented with a gold-and-green neckpiece. She chose to tie her hair in a sleek bun and completed her look with a bindi and sindoor.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar looked classy, dressed in a black tuxedo with a crisp white shirt and a black bow-tie.

Further, the Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi about the ceremony, which roughly translates to: "Attended the wedding ceremony of Bollywood's famous actors Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha in Chandigarh, wished the bride and groom blessings and a successful married life."

On Monday, the couple shared pictures of their wedding on their respective social media handles.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa, who have shared screen space in the 2014 drama 'Citylights', which was also Patralekhaa's debut movie, had been dating each other for a long time. (ANI)

