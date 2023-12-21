Mumbai, Dec 21 (PTI) Romantic drama "Dono", starring newcomers Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon, will have its worldwide digital premiere on ZEE5 on December 29.

The film is directed by first-time filmmaker Avnish Barjatya, son of director Sooraj Barjatya. It released in theatres on October 5.

"Dono" is jointly produced by Rajshri Productions and Jio Studios.

Rajshri Productions shared the date of the film's digital premiere on its official Instagram page.

"Dono mile at a friend's wedding, is it a meet by chance or is destiny planning something? Premieres 29th December, only on #ZEE5," the banner wrote on Thursday.

Rajveer, son of actor Sunny Deol, and Paloma, daughter of actor Poonam Dhillon, were announced as the leads of "Dono" in 2022.

