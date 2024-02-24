Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): The new bride in the town actor Rakul Preet Singh showcased her cooking skills and prepared 'Pehli Rasoi' in her sasural.

Taking to Instagram stories, Rakul treated fans with a glimpse of delicious sooji ka halwa for everyone at home.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Chauka Chardhana."

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in a close ceremony in Goa on February 21. The couple has shared some beautiful pictures from their special day.

Earlier today, both Rakul and Jackky took to their Instagram handle and posted pictures in which they can be seen posing together and with the family.

They also thanked ace designer Tarun Tahiliani. While sharing the pictures, Jackky wrote, "With deep gratitude, we want to extend a heartfelt thank you to the incredible @taruntahiliani and his entire team for turning our dreams into reality on our special day. Tarun went above and beyond, not only designing my outfit but also creating stunning ensembles for my family, making each of us feel extraordinary."

"His dedication and attention to detail made our wedding day truly magical, as every stitch captured exactly what we had imagined. Tarun's contribution was pivotal in bringing my dream wedding to life, and for that, we are profoundly grateful," he added.

Rakul also mentioned in her post, "We always dreamt of a fairytale wedding and Thankyouuuu @taruntahiliani for making that a reality .. you captured our personalities so beautifully through the essence of our outfits .. love and only love for you and your team..special mention to mansha for all the warmth she gave us and our families.."

Both looked stunning as they started the new chapter of their life. Rakul donned a beautiful Tarun Tahiliani lehenga. While Bhagnani chose an ivory chikankari sherwani designed by Tahiliani. The ensemble also included a pleated stole.

The exquisite lehenga that Rakul wore for her wedding was embellished with hand-embroidered floral patterns. Pearls and crystals adorned the sheer sleeves of her blouse. The light pink base looked great with the contrasting floral pattern. She completed her bridal look with polki jewellery. She opted for a dewy base and tinted pink lips to channel the minimalist bride look.

The couple will be leaving for their honeymoon after the release of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', informed Bhagnani senior. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is all set to hit the theatres on Eid 2024.

The wedding was attended by the couple's family members and close friends in Goa. From Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty to Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Esha Deol, the who's who of Bollywood marked their presence at the ceremony to bless the couple as they embarked on their new journey.

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship official on Instagram in October 2021.

On the work front, Rakul will be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

The first part was released in 1996, starring Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption.

Jackky, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next production, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay, Tiger, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles and is all set to hit theatres on Eid 2024. (ANI)

