Ram Charan, who is undoubtedly one of the top celebrated actors in the film industry, is currently shooting the final part of his upcoming film, Game Changer, in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh. A picture of the actor from the set of this political action thriller is doing the rounds on social media. ISPL 2024: Ram Charan, Suriya, Akshay Kumar and Sachin Tendulkar Groove to RRR Song ‘Naatu Naatu’ at the Opening Ceremony (Watch Video).

Ram Charan's fan page, on Friday, shared the image on X with a caption that read, "Em Tejassu Bidda (loosely translates to 'Terrific) (sic)." In the picture, the RRR actor can be seen sporting a completely clean-shaven look, all dressed in formal attire.

Ram Charan at the Sets of Game Changer:

#RamCharan, who is shooting for 'Game Changer', has been trending on social media, after a leaked picture from the shooting spot surfaced online. In the picture, Ram Charan can be seen in a never-seen-before look.#GameChanger 😎 pic.twitter.com/AvAN9isOL7 — DAVID BALA (@DAVIDBALA333) March 15, 2024

The upcoming film Game Changer, has already built excitement as Ram Charan plays the role of an IAS Officer who rises to become Chief Minister.

Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish, the action-packed thriller also stars Kiara Advani. RC16 Update: Janhvi Kapoor Roped In For Ram Charan's Next Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana!.

The film is billed as an action drama with current-day politics and will be released in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Ram Charan is also gearing up for his next big project, RC16, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Kannada actor Shivarajkumar. Touted to be a pan-Indian project, the film is presented by Mythri Movie Makers, with Venkata Satish Kilaru producing it under the banner of Vriddhi Cinema.