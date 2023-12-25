Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 (ANI): Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, along with their daughter Raha, and actor Agastya Nanda, among others, attended the Kapoor family's annual Christmas brunch held at late actor Shashi Kapoor's residence on Monday.

Actor Aadar Jain took to his Instagram account and shared the first inside picture from the annual Christmas celebrations.

He shared a happy fam-jam pic on his stories, which he captioned "Merry X-mas," followed by a Santa Claus and a Christmas tree emoticon.

In the happy picture, Ranbir could be seen standing along with Agastya, while Alia is sitting with her daughter Raha on her lap. Apart from them, Krisma Kapoor, her father Randhir Kapoor, and her wife Babita, Reema Kapoor, the late actor Shashi Kapoor's wife Jennifer Kendal's elder son Kunal Kapoor, Navya Nanda, Aadar Jain, and Armaan Jain, among others, could also be seen in the picture.

However, actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with their kids Taimur and Jeh, gave the annual Christmas lunch a miss.

Just before Christmas lunch, Ranbir and Alia gave a Christmas surprise to their fans by making their first public appearance with their daughter Raha.

The star couple, who have been protective of Raha, have finally posed with her for the paparazzi.

Ranbir was seen carrying his little princess in his arms with Alia. Raha was dressed in a beautiful white frock and had two cute little ponytails.

Several pictures of the 'Brahmastra' couple with their daughter are currently surfacing on social media.

Ranbir tied the knot with Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022, and announced their pregnancy in June 2022.

On November 6, last year, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Raha.

Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post, said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in director Vasan Bala's next 'Jigra'.Apart from that, she also has 'Jee Le Zaraa' in her kitty. Helmed by Farhan Akhtar, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.

Ranbir is currently basking in the success of 'Animal', which hit theatres on December 1.

'Animal' also starred Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri. The film received polarising reactions from critics and audiences but it managed to create wonders at the box office.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed it. The film has raked in over Rs 500 crore in India, making it one of the most successful films of 2023. (ANI)

