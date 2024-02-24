Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): Star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday attended the birthday party of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Mumbai.

The duo was spotted by the paps. Both Ranbir and Alia were dressed to the nines. Ranbir even waved at the shutterbugs from inside the car.

Interestingly, Ranbir and Alia will be seen headlining Bhansali's new film 'Love & War'. The film will also star Vicky Kaushal.

In January 2024, Alia shared the announcement poster which read, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next EPIC saga 'LOVE & WAR' starring #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt & @vickykaushal09. See you in Cinemas on CHRISTMAS 2025!"

The poster had the names of the film's three stars - Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal - along with their signatures.

Expressing his happiness about the project, Vicky on his Instagram wrote, "An eternal cinema dream has come true."

This project marks the second collaboration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt, after 2022's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. This is also Ranbir's second collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

He made his acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Saawariya' in 2007. Further details regarding 'Love & War' have not been disclosed yet. (ANI)

