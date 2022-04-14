It's been almost two years since actor Rishi Kapoor left for his heavenly abode. Many of his family members, friends, and fans recall his memories on certain occasions. And when it's his son Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, it won't be possible to commence any function without remembering him. After holding a special pooja in his memory, his wife Neetu Kapoor paid a special tribute to him at Ranbir-Alia's mehendi ceremony on Wednesday. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: The Star Couple’s ‘Pheras’ To Take Place at This Time in Vastu Residence.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neetu shared a picture of her mehendi-laden hand. But what caught everyone's attention was the name of her late husband Rishi written on her mehendi-adorned hand. Isn't it a sweet way to remember the late star? Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt Wedding: Neetu Kapoor Gives Glimpse Of Team Groom’s Dance Squad (View Pic).

Neetu Kapoor's Mehendi With Rishi Kapoor's Name

Neetu Kapoor's Mehendi With Rishi Kapoor's Name (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Neetu and Rishi had tied the knot on January 22, 1980, almost a year after they got engaged. Unfortunately, on April 30, 2020, Rishi passed away after battling cancer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)