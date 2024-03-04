Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], March 4 (ANI): The three-day-long pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have finally come to an end.

Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities, and other guests had a gala time at the event in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and now it is time to get back to work.

On Monday morning, popular B-town couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with their daughter Raha were spotted at the airport leaving Jamnagar after the three-day-long gala event.

The 'Barfi' actor was seen carrying Raha while Alia held her hubby's arm.

Ranbir looked dapper in a dark shirt paired with matching dark pants. The 'Highway' actor on the other hand also kept it casual as she wore a printed pink shirt with matching pants.

However, Raha stole the limelight as she wore a blue and white striped shirt, blue skirt, and white sneakers.

Apart from them, celebs like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, and others also left Jamnagar today morning.

Guests from all around the world are in Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant.

Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani spoke about the pre-wedding function of her son, Anant Ambani, with Radhika Merchant.

She shared the relevance of art and culture and how she is "passionate" about it, saying, "Throughout my life I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I am very passionate about it."

While talking about her son's wedding she mentioned, "When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots...Jamnagar holds special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery and I started my career by converting this arid and desert like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community." (ANI)

