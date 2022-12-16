Bollywood actor Vicky Kuahsal's quirky thriller film 'Govinda Naam Mera' was released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on Friday. The thing which surprised the fans most is actor Ranbir Kapoor's special cameo with choreographer Ganesh Acharya in the song 'Bijli' which made netizens even more excited about the film. Kuttey Motion Poster Out! Arjun Kapoor, Tabu Turn Cops For the Crime Drama; Makers Drop the Entire Cast’s Look.

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also starred Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles and got mixed reviews from the fans. Fans were not at all expecting the Brahmastra star to do a cameo in the film and social media is going crazy about it. Mr Natural: Robert De Niro to Star In and Produce Upcoming Crime Drama Series.

Some of the users reacted to Ranbir's special appearance and said that his 2-minute cameo was far better than the performances of the entire lead star cast. "Ranbir Kapoor literally ate the whole movie," a user commented.

Another user wrote, "Ranbir Kapoor really saved the film.' "wow! Wasn't expecting a cameo from Ranbir in this film, he really stole the show and I am surprised' another user commented.

Ranbir Kapoor's Cameo in Govinda Naam Mera

Ranbir will be next seen in director Luv Ranjan's upcoming romantic comedy film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' alongside Shraddha Kapoor which is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023. Apart from that, he also has director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama film 'Animal' opposite Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor. Vicky, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Meghna Gulzar's upcoming period biopic film 'Sam Bahadur' opposite Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, 2023.

