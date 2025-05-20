Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 (ANI): After the success of his film 'Jaat', actor Randeep Hooda has acquired the film rights to 'Operation Khukri'.

Hooda has acquired the official film rights to 'Operation Khukri: The Untold Story of the Indian Army's Bravest Peacekeeping Mission Abroad' by Major General Rajpal Punia and Damini Punia, reported Variety.

It is a military drama about one of the Indian Army's most audacious operations on foreign soil.

The film 'Operation Khukri' focuses on the real-life events of 2000, when 233 Indian soldiers were held hostage by rebel forces in Sierra Leone, West Africa. The subsequent high-risk rescue mission that followed.

Hooda will play Major General Raj Pal Punia (then a young Company Commander of the 14th Mechanised Infantry), who navigated both the tense standoff and the extraordinary rescue operation amid challenging jungle warfare conditions, as per the outlet.

The mission started as a peacekeeping effort but escalated into a tense 75-day standoff that tested the resolve of the Indian contingent, who found themselves surrounded without supplies in the hostile terrains of Kailahun. What followed was a bold counteroffensive that would become recognised as one of the most successful operations in Indian military history, reported Variety.

The producing houses Rahul Mittra Films and Randeep Hooda Films have secured exclusive adaptation rights to the Penguin Random House bestseller, which provides a first-hand account of the expedition from Major General Punia, who oversaw the operation.

"'Operation Khukri' is a story that moved me deeply. It's not just a tale of guns and glory, but of sacrifice, brotherhood, and unyielding courage in the face of insurmountable odds," said Hooda said about the upcoming project, adding, "To step into the shoes of Major General Punia, a man who led his men out of a 75-day siege in an unknown land, is an honour and a responsibility. Our aim is to bring to life a chapter of Indian military history that deserves far more recognition, not just for the spectacle, but for the spirit of our soldiers who would rather die than surrender. I believe this story has the power to inspire every Indian," reported Variety. (ANI)

