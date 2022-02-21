Actor Randeep Hooda and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali celebrated eight years of the release of their film Highway, on Monday. The Rang Rasiya actor took to his Instagram handle to post a reel that features scenes from the film. He captioned it as "8 years of Mahabir....#Highway #Mahabir" Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Clocks 2 Years: Ayushmann Khurrana Speaks About the Need to Accept Same Sex Relationships in India Without Any Discrimination.

The actor played the role of a kidnapper Mahabir, who kidnaps Veera, the character played by Alia Bhatt. The director of the film, Imtiaz Ali also took to his Instagram stories to post a series of pictures and videos from the film to celebrate its completion of eight years. Sheetal Thakur Beams With Happiness in New Mehendi Pics, Following Her Marriage to Vikrant Massey.

The film starred Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles. The film explored many themes like childhood sexual harassment and Stockholm syndrome, a psychological condition in which the victim develops strong emotional feelings for the kidnapper/abuser. The film was well-received by the audience and Imtiaz was praised for his direction and the story. The lead pair also won critical acclaim for their performances.

Randeep Hooda Celebrates 8 Years of Highway

Randeep will be seen next in 'Unfair and Lovely' opposite Ileana D'Cruz. He was last seen in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' opposite Salman Khan.

Imtiaz's last film was 'Love Aaj Kal' starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in 2020.

