New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Bollywood's handsome hunk Ranveer Singh on Wednesday dug out an adorable childhood picture of himself.

The 'Gully Boy' actor took to Instagram to treat his fans to the picture that features him sitting and posing with this signature smiling face.

Also Read | Sunil Grover and Shilpa Shinde to Return to Television With New Show Comedy Stars (Deets Inside).

In the picture, Ranveer is seen wearing a white sweatshirt and high-waisted jeans, while his hair looks well kept.

He kept the caption simple yet descriptive of his life mantra as he wrote, "Style mein rehne ka."

Also Read | Kajol Birthday Special: Checking Out Some Of her Popular Movie Dialogues that Will Always Be Relevant.

Fans of the 35-year-old actor left scores of comments on the picture as they gushed over little Ranveer in the picture.

The 'Bajirao Mastani' actor is often delighting his fans with such throwback and recent pictures of himself on Instagram. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)