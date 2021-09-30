Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI): Actor Ranveer Singh has been roped in as the brand ambassador for the US's National Basketball Association (NBA).

As per a statement, Ranveer will work with NBA to help grow the league's profile in India throughout its landmark 75th Anniversary Season in 2021-22.

Talking about the same, Ranveer said, "I have loved basketball and the NBA since my childhood and have always been fascinated with its influence on popular culture including music, fashion and entertainment. With the NBA tipping off its 75th season celebrations, there couldn't have been a better time to join forces with the league and support their efforts to grow basketball in the country."

In 2016, Ranveer had attended NBA All-Star 2016 in Toronto.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ranveer is currently shooting for 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. (ANI)

