Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 26 (ANI): The blockbuster duo Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh are teaming again for an interesting project, following their previous cooperation with 'Sooryavanshi' and their much-anticipated flick 'Cirkus'.

The duo took to their social media accounts, on Thursday, to share a sneak peek of their forthcoming commercial masala entertainer, which sparked excitement among fans.

Both of them have launched a number of large-scale initiatives. This time is no exception. The action appears high-octane in the behind-the-scenes video, with Rohit Shetty-style, automobiles flying in the background, Ranveer shooting with two weapons in his hands, and more to come.

"Just a glimpse of how we shoot a noodle commercial... I know gaadiyan isme bhi udd rahi hain lekin kya karein...Seedha kaam toh humein aata hi nahi hai! #RanveerSinghXRohitShetty," Rohit captioned the post, on his Instagram handle.

While sharing the same video, Ranveer wrote on his Instagram, "Boss and Baba are Back together !!! @itsrohitshetty #RanveerSinghXRohitShetty."

Meanwhile, on the work front, 'Cirkus', which is directed by Rohit Shetty, and starring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma, will be released in December 2022. (ANI)

