Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh turned 40, and wishes poured in from fans and celebrities alike.

The actor, who is not only known by fans for his powerful performances in films but also for his bold fashion, received heartfelt messages from his colleagues in the film industry.

Director Karan Johar shared a special note on Instagram to celebrate Singh's big day. Along with a series of stylish pictures of the actor, Johar wrote a poetic and emotional message. Calling Singh a "buoyant spirit" and "a comet streaking through the night," Johar praised his presence and unique personality.

In his post, Johar wrote, "Happy Birthday @ranveersingh. Buoyant spirit, blazing bright, A comet streaking through the night, In every step, a thunderous cheer, Ranveer walks, the world draws near."

"A fashionista bold and grand, Silken suits and sequins stand, A canvas dressed in dreams and flair, Each outfit roars, 'He doesn't care!' Yet deeper still, this man unfolds, A heart of gold within he holds, A larger-than-life, flamboyant flame, But kind and warm beyond the fame. His laughter rolls like summer skies, A mimic's art behind his eyes, A thousand voices, shades, and ways, His acting leaves us in a daze," he added.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLvWDKHIn7-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Actor Tiger Shroff also took to Instagram to post a birthday wish for Singh. Sharing a photo from the sets of Singham Again, Shroff wrote, "Keep smashing it like only you can. Happy day, baller @ranveersingh."

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who worked with Ranveer in Gully Boy and Dil Dhadakne Do, posted an unseen picture and wrote, "Happy Birthday, My Happy-Maker Friend. More joy to you, knowing how generously you share it @ranveersingh - Only."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLwNGC2pzOa/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Meanwhile, Ranveer surprised fans on his birthday with a special treat -- the first look from his upcoming film 'Dhurandhar.' Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. It is set to hit theaters on December 5. (ANI)

