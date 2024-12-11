Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 (ANI): Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's newborn daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, turned three months old on December 8.

To mark the occasion, Anju Bhavnani, Ranveer's mother and grandmother to little Dua, donated her hair to charity as a gesture of love and hope.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Anju shared a series of pictures in which she was seen holding four braids of her donated hair with the caption, "Donated."

The next photo displayed her braids cut and measured against a scale, followed by a picture of her proudly displaying her newly trimmed hair after the donation.

After this meaningful tribute to her granddaughter's third-month birthday, Anju penned a heartfelt note. She wrote,

"Happy 3rd month birthday my darling Dua. Marking this special day with a gesture of love and hope. As we celebrate the joy and beauty of Dua growing up, we are also reminded of the power of goodness and kindness. Hoping that this small act might bring comfort and confidence to someone going through a difficult time."

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the beloved couple of Bollywood, tied the knot in 2018. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, on September 8, 2024.

On Diwali, the couple introduced their daughter to the world, revealing her name 'Dua Padukone Singh' with a heartfelt message.

The couple wrote, "Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love & gratitude."

This Diwali announcement was a moment of pure joy for their fans, who have been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the couple's little bundle of joy.

Deepika and Ranveer announced the birth of their baby with a touching post, expressing their gratitude and excitement as they embraced the joys of parenthood.

As for their work front, the pair was last seen together on-screen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama, 'Singham Again', where Deepika plays the fierce Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham.

The film also stars a powerhouse ensemble including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar.

Deepika is currently on her maternity break. (ANI)

