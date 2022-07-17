Washington [US], July 17 (ANI): Rapper Bill Kahan Kapri, better known by his stage name Kodak Black, was arrested on Friday on charges of trafficking oxycodone and possessing a controlled substance.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Kodak was booked Friday into jail in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he awaits a bond hearing.

Also Read | Elvis Could Become Baz Luhrmann's Second Highest Grossing Film After Australia and Its Haul of Over $200 Million!.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a release that troopers pulled Black over because he was driving a purple SUV with window tints that appeared darker than the legal limit.

They detected a marijuana smell and then searched the SUV and found a small clear bag with 31 white tablets and almost $75,000 in cash. The tablets were later identified as oxycodone.

Also Read | Mega 154: Ravi Teja and Chiranjeevi Come Together for Tollywood's Next Big Film (Watch Video).

Black's attorney, Bradford Cohen, said on Twitter that "there are always additional facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case."

"We will get him a bond today and move forward with resolving the matter quickly," he said.

Black was also arrested earlier this year in South Florida on trespassing charges. Prosecutors later declined to proceed with the case.

For those unaware, Kodak was sentenced to three years in prison in November 2019 after pleading guilty to knowingly making false statements in order to unlawfully acquire firearms from a Miami-area gun shop. His sentence was later commuted in January 2021 by former U.S. President Donald J. Trump during the final days of his term. His White House administration described Kapri as "a prominent artist and community leader." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)