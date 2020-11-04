Washington [US], November 4 (ANI): American rapper Offset of Atlanta rap group Migos did his part to make the voting process a bit easier in his hometown by providing food for voters waiting in line at three different polling sites.

According to Page Six, TMZ reported that the 28-year-old 'Stir Fry' artist provided meals for hungry voters from food trucks that are known for great cheesesteaks throughout the city.

Also Read | Dileep’s Daughter Meenakshi Files a Police Complaint Against Some Facebook Pages For Spreading False Information.

The '100 racks' rapper also shared his excitement over casting his own ballot for the first time.

"This is a quick little pop-up, and it's all about voting. I voted for the first time today," he said.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14 November 4 Synopsis: Jasmin Bhasin Welcomes Aly Goni in the BB14 House and We Can See Sparks Flying.

As reported by Page Six, Offset's wife, Cardi B, may have sparked Offset's interest in politics, as she's been very vocal in her opinions of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden, sitting down with the latter for Elle this August. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)