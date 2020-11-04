Dileep's daughter, Meenakshi has filed a complaint with the Aluva East police station against some Facebook pages who were spreading false information. Meenakshi Gopalakrishnan, daughter of Malayalam actors Manju Warrier and Dileep has named pages like Malayali Vartha, Metro Matini, B4 Malayalam and Manjumon in her complaint and insisted that they were trying to defame her by stating that there's some internal dispute going on between her and father Dileep. Sreenivasan Comes in Support of Dileep in Malayalam Actress Assault Case; Also Slams WCC for Making ‘False’ Allegations of Exploitation.

"They have been writing things like 'it is difficult for her to stay at home after understanding how her father (Dileep) really was and that she has now she realised the value of her mother'. This is an attempt to defame my father," she said in her complaint. According to the FIR, the police sought permission from the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court. They later registered the case under section 120 (o) (causing, through any means of communication, a nuisance of himself to any person by repeated or undesirable or anonymous call, letter, writing, message, e-mail or through a messenger) of the Kerala Police Act. The FIR is also under Section 506 of the IPC for criminal intimidation. Meenakshi had filed her complaint on October 28. Manju Warrier’s Disclosure That Dileep Used Their Daughter to Influence Her Ignored by the Trial Court in Kerala Actress Abduction Case.

Actor Dileep is currently out on bail after he was arrested as one of the accused in an actress' abduction and assault case. Dileep who is the eighth accused in the case was also tagged as the mastermind of the entire controversy. Recently Manju Warrier had told the court that her daughter had called her days before her deposition and had requested her to not say anything against her father. The state government, however, said that this crucial revelation was not recorded by the trial court judge.

