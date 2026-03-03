Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 3 (ANI): Days after sharing photographs of their dreamy wedding, newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda on Tuesday gave fans a sneak peek into their sangeet ceremony, describing it as the night filled with "love, tears, laughter, music and dance."

Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, Vijay and Rashmika dropped several pictures from their pre-wedding function, where the two dedicated special performances to each other. The celebrations were made even more memorable as both the ladkiwale and ladkewale joined in with full enthusiasm, delivering lively performances and adding to the joyous spirit of the occasion.

For the occasion, both Rashmika and Vijay were dressed in exquisite outfits designed by Falguni Shane Peacock.

One video that truly caught our attention was the one in which Vijay lifted Rashmika in his arms and twirled her around. The couple looked completely in love. The night filled with love, tears of joy, laughter, music, singing, glitters and us dancing through the night. It was really the most fun night ever!! From Vijju and I wanting to surprise each other... to family wanting to surprise us..to being fully excited and surprised to see our families dance so freely and so so well! @falgunishanepeacockindia!! Guys!!!!! The stunning piecesss!! Guys!! Amazing!! It was super heavy but I was still in it all night!! 24.2.26! The night Vijay and I danced as one, surrounded by the love of our families and friends," Rashmika captioned the post.

Their sangeet ceremony was held on February 24, and on February 26, the duo solemnised their relationship by taking vows as husband and wife at a traditional ceremony in Udaipur. (ANI)

