Amid the rumours going around that Ravji Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao has been postponed, the makers broke their silence and said that there is no truth to the reports. On Tuesday, the film's team issued an official statement, saying that there's no change in the release date, and the film will release as planned. Tiger Nageswara Rao: Ravi Teji Starrer Not Getting Postponed, Film To Hit Theatres on October 20, Confirms Producer Abhishek Agarwal (Read Statement),

“There have been baseless speculations that Tiger Nageswara Rao will not be releasing on the announced date of October 20th. Some forces are spreading these rumors because our film has garnered great interest and is being given the first preference from various stakeholders in the Theatrical Ecosystem. Do not believe in any rumors. We are working hard to bring you the best cinematic experience. Will begin its hunt at the box office from 20th October," the statement read. Tiger Nageswara Rao: Ravi Teja, Anupam Kher's Pan-India Telugu Film to Release on October 20.

Check Taran Adarsh's Post:

RAVI TEJA’S FIRST PAN-INDIA FILM: *NO* POSTPONEMENT… DUSSEHRA 2023 CONFIRMED… Producer #AbhishekAgarwal has issued an OFFICIAL STATEMENT on the release date of #TigerNageswaraRao… This is #RaviTeja’s first PAN-#India film, which arrives in *cinemas* on 20 Oct 2023… pic.twitter.com/dEdTOMKIHM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 1, 2023

Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj will be seen playing the leading ladies opposite Ravi Teja in the movie. Director Vamsee has helmed the project. It is based on the real-life story of Nageswara Rao who made it to the headlines in the 70s for escaping from the Chennai jail.