Washington [US], May 21 (ANI): Actor and comedian Rebel Wilson has revealed that she was sexually harassed by a male co-star while working on a film before the #MeToo movement swept Hollywood.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in an interview with People magazine, Wilson recalled sexual harassment by an unnamed male co-star, who after calling her into a room and pulling "down his pants," asked her in front of his friends to "perform a lewd act."

Also Read | Mohanlal Birthday Special: Bharatham, Devaasuram, Manichitrathazhu - 5 Classic Movies By Lalettan From The '90s That Will Always Remain Fans' Favourite.

"It was awful and disgusting. And all the behaviour afterwards -- this was all before #MeToo -- where they kind of tried to destroy me and my career. If it had happened after #MeToo, then I could have just blasted them," she said, reported the outlet.

It further stated that when Wilson took her complaint to her agency and the studio, something she described as "a big step," she discovered others had also reported him.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Jets Off for Her Hollywood Debut, Feels 'Like a Newcomer All Over Again'.

Despite reporting, Wilson said she still grapples with her response, even asking why she stayed in that working situation. "I should have left. It wasn't worth it. But at the same time, I was like, 'Oh well, do the right thing, be a professional and finish the movie.' Now I would never do that," she explained, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)