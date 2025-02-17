Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): Sunday night turned out to be special for Bollywood fans as they witnessed a gamut of stars under one roof.

On February 16, the makers of the documentary series, 'The Roshans' hosted a success bash for the Netflix project in Mumbai. The event was attended not only by Hrithik Roshan and his family members but renowned dignitaries such as Rekha and Anupam Kher, too, marked their gracious presence.

Several pictures from the success bash surfaced online. However, it was Rekha's presence that stole everyone's attention. She arrived at the event in full stylish mode.

She even posed with Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan, and her reunion with the father-son duo reminded fans of 'Koi... Mil Gaya'. In the blockbuster film, Rekha essayed the role of Hrithik's mother and wife of Rakesh Roshan.

Celebs like Neetu Kapoor, Pashmina Roshan, Jeetendra, Alka Yagnik, Jackie and Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, Siddharth Anand, Udit Narayan, David Dhawan and many others attended the event.

After attending the bash, Siddharth took to Instagram and shared a picture with his 'War' team including Hrithik, Tiger and Vaani.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DGJHEBPMoRe/?hl=en&img_index=1

"Reunion for the ages! #TeamWar," he captioned the post.

War was directed by Siddharth,who also worked with Hrithik in 'Fighter'. (ANI)

