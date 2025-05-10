Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 (ANI): Sumeet Vyas-starrer second season of 'Very Parivarik' show has been postponed in the wake of India-Pakistan tensions.

On Friday, TVF, the production company behind the show, took to Instagram and shared the update.

"Due to recent events and heightened national security, we at The Viral Fever are postponing the release of Very Parivarik S2. We stand with the nation's sentiment and will announce a new launch date once normalcy returns. Jai Hind," read a post on TVF's official Instagram handle.

Very Parivarik first premiered in 2024 and won the audience's hearts for its heartfelt take on modern family dynamics. The show also stars Srishti Ganguli Rindani and Kanupriya Shankar Pandit.

Earlier on Friday afternoon, sitarist Rishab Sharma postponed his Indore concert. He was supposed to perform in Indore on Friday evening. Hours before the concert, Rishab took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans and followers.

"Hey there, due to recent events in India and considering all safety measures, the event originally scheduled for 9th May in Indore has been postponed. I truly appreciate your patience, support, and understanding during this time. We are working closely with the concerned authorities to finalise a new date, which will be announced soon," Rishab posted.

He added, "All existing tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date. Contact Odistrictupdates for updates. "

India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads with each other after terrorist camps were destroyed at nine locations in the neighbouring country under Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the ghastly Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Indian Army during the intervening night of May 8 and May 9 has successfully repelled and responded to multiple drone attacks by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army said, "Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and a befitting reply was given to the CFVs.Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force." (ANI)

