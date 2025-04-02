Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Tira, the beauty vertical of Reliance Retail Limited, has introduced Concierge by Tira-- an exclusive service crafted to enhance the luxury beauty experience for its most esteemed customers.

This premium offering provides bespoke services, seamless beauty discovery, and highly personalized care for Tira customers.

With Concierge by Tira, members enjoy direct access to a dedicated beauty advisor for expert guidance tailored to their unique preferences.

From personalised recommendations and exclusive pre-orders to real-time order tracking and priority complaint resolution, this bespoke service ensures effortless luxury and convenience for Tira customers at every step.

Going beyond traditional customer service, Concierge by Tira will unlock privileged access to limited-edition collections, early access to sales, exclusive brand and Tira-hosted events, as well as extended invitations to marquee experiences like Ajio Luxe Weekend.

Members can also enjoy priority shipping, ensuring their beauty essentials arrive at the earliest.

A key differentiator of Concierge by Tira is its refined approach to communication--every interaction is deeply personalised, considering a customer's past purchases and brand preferences to ensure meaningful, relevant engagement.

Concierge by Tira highlights Tira's commitment to offer an unparalleled and elevated beauty experience for its customers and make luxury beauty shopping not just about products but an experience tailored to each customer's unique beauty journey.

Concierge by Tira is available to customers who spend Rs 1 lakh or more in a year, ensuring an unparalleled, high-touch experience.

Reserved for those who indulge in the finest beauty selections. (ANI)

