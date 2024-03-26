Khanty-Mansiysk [Russia], March 26 (ANI): The development of BRICS cinematography has been one the main talking points of the 22nd edition of the International debut film festival "Spirit of Fire" in Khanty-Mansiysk.

Several representatives of the film industry from Russia, India, UAE, Egypt, Iran, South Africa and other countries discussed the prospects of joint film production and the development of national film distribution at festival in Russia's Khanty-Mansiysk, as reported by TV BRICS.

Also Read | Devara - Part 1: Janhvi Kapoor Completes Film Shoot; Actress Writes 'Can't Wait to Go Back to Goa'.

The main theme of this year's event is "The Special Language of the BRICS countries' national cinema". TV BRICS is the international media partner of the festival.

Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali emphasised that one of the most important areas of cooperation between the two countries is the production of joint film productions by Iranian and Russian filmmakers.

Also Read | The Studio: Catherine O'Hara and Kathryn Hahn to Lead in Seth Rogen's Comedy Drama Series.

Indian producer Sarfaraz Alam Safu, who was recently associated with Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham Singh', has signed an agreement with the Russian film company and stated that both Indian and Russian actors will participate in the projects.

"I love Russia very much. I was 16 when my parents sent me to Moscow to study. You could say that I grew up here. I studied at the Friendship University of Russia named after Patrice Lumumba. For me Russia is my second home," said Sarfaraz Alam Safu.

Masoud Ahmadvand, head of the cultural representation at the Iranian Embassy in Russia, considers BRICS a good platform for building effective interaction between the countries.

"The alliance states have common moral values and the same view on many issues. All these are conducive to making films together," Ahmadvand remarked.

At the plenary session of the Russia-Iran Film Dialogue, director Behrouz Shoaybi said he was ready to create joint films with Russian directors.

"We need to combine a whole set of opportunities to realise this or that project," he added.

As per Emir Kusturica, President of the film festival, "This festival is a great platform for young filmmakers who surprise with their ideas."

"I think that Russian, Iranian and generally oriental cinema is destined to amaze the world with original themes and unique form of expression. The development of culture, art is the most important civilisation process," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)