The cast for Seth Rogen's comedy-drama The Studio has been revealed. Joining co-creator and lead Rogen in the sendup of the film industry are series regulars Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek), Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision), Ike Barinholtz (Neighbors) and Chase Sui Wonders (Apple's City on Fire), The Hollywood Reporter reported. Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Keyla Monterroso Mejia (Abbott Elementary) and Dewayne Perkins (The Upshaws) will also guest star in the comedy, which is about a "legacy Hollywood movie studio that is trying to survive in a world where it is increasingly difficult for art and commerce to live together." The details of the characters have not been revealed yet. The upcoming Apple comedy series is created by Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory (Veep) alongside Rogen and his Point Grey banner collaborator Goldberg and Frida Perez. Lionsgate Television is the studio on the series. Executive producers include Point Grey Pictures' James Weaver, Alex McAtee and Josh Fagen alongside Rogen, Goldberg, Huyck, Gregory and Perez.

The project, which is now in production, was ordered to series in November 2022. Catherine O'Hara is best known for her role as Moira Rose on the sitcom Schitt's Creek. In 2020, she won an Emmy Award for her performance in Schitt's Creek. On the other hand, Kathryn Hahn has starred in several memorable projects, such as WandaVision, The Family Fang, Flower, Bad Moms, and Private Life, among others.

Catherine O'Hara and Kathryn Hahn Set to Shine in Seth Rogen's Comedy The Studio

Seth RogenBesides WandaVision, her recent credits include Apple's animated series Central Park and the HBO dramatic limited series I Know This Much Is True. She also starred in Knives Out sequel, which came in 2022. She starred alongside Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista. It is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Johnson and Ram Bergman.