Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): Actor Richa Chadha has thanked Ajay Devgn for backing up her upcoming project 'The Great Indian Murder'.

For the unversed, 'The Great Indian Murder', which revolves around the murder of the son of a high-profile minister, stars Richa and Pratik Gandhi in the lead roles. It is produced by Ajay Devgn and Priti Vinay Sinha under their respective banners Ajay Devgn FFilms and RLE Media.

Expressing her gratitude to Ajay, Richa said, "Audiences can engage in OTT content from anywhere, the internet is a global village. I feel, Ajay Devgn sir has the foresight and understood the advantages the platform brings in. Would like to thank Ajay Devgn, for setting up and supporting our show - The Great Indian Murder. There is an added advantage for the show because of his name attached to it."

'The Great Indian Murder' has been taken from the pages of Vikas Swarup's riveting novel, Six Suspects. Tigmanshu Dhulia has directed the web show, which will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on February 4. (ANI)

