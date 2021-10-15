It's a working birthday for actor Ali Fazal as he is currently shooting for 'Khufiya' in Delhi, but his girlfriend Richa Chadha has made sure to make the day special for him. She took a flight to her hometown and paid a visit to Ali on his film sets. Isn't it cute? She even took to Instagram and posted an adorable selfie with Ali. R Madhavan Wishes Wifey Sarita Birje With a Heartwarming Birthday Note.

"En route to being air borne for bae, on his isspecial day," Richa captioned the post. Richa and Ali have been dating for a long time now. Their love story started on the sets of the film 'Fukrey'. The two were supposed to get married last year.

Richa Chadha's Instagram Story

Richa Chadha's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdown hindered their plans.

