Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 (ANI): This Christmas and New Year, Grammy Award-winning musicians Ricky Kej and Lonnie Park are spreading a message of hope and unity with their new track, 'Shine Your Light.'

Released just in time for the holiday season, the song features an inspiring collaboration between global artists, including Kej, Lonnie Park (USA), Grammy-nominated Ron Korb (Japan), the Mzansi Youth Choir (South Africa), former STOMP (percussion group) member Keith Middleton (USA), and Afghan refugee musician Abi K. Safa, based in India.

The track is a fusion of various musical styles and cultures, capturing a powerful message of hope and togetherness. Ricky Kej, known for his innovative music and collaboration with global artists, expressed his excitement about the diverse group involved in the project.

"Shine Your Light!! Ending the year bright & stepping into 2026 strong! Here's our song "Shine Your Light" performed by musicians around the world including an Afghan refugee. Have a wonderful holiday season and a fantastic 2026 by shining our light!," Kej wrote on his Instagram handle.

The song was produced and written by Ricky Kej and Lonnie Park, with arrangements by Kej, Park, and Vanil Veigas. The track was mixed and mastered by Vanil Veigas. The music video was directed, edited, and post-produced by Shashank Akella, with individual segments filmed by Kiran Kumar, Kyle J. Carr, Karandeep, and Farid Jalil.

Filmed by artists themselves, the video brings an authentic touch, showcasing the diversity and cultural richness of the musicians involved.

"Shine Your Light" is now available for streaming. (ANI)

