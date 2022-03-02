Rihanna continues to be the queen of comebacks as seen in a viral video on social media. As per Billboard, the pregnant singer and beauty mogul showed off her baby bump in a sheer black dress at the Dior Autumn-Winter 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week -- but she arrived fashionably late. Channing Tatum Starrer 'Dog' to Hit the Indian Screens on March 11.

As she was walking down the red carpet, a viral video uploaded to Twitter showed someone in the crowd calling out Rihanna for her tardiness. "You're late," a voice was heard shouting repeatedly. In response, without batting an eyelash, RiRi turned to the heckler and simply said, "No s--." Twitter, as expected, exploded with reactions to RiRi's comeback, and popular response was quoting Julie Andrews' character in 2001's 'The Princess Diaries': "A queen is never late, everyone else is simply early." Rihanna Opts For the Sexiest Maternity Look in Sheer Lingerie and Boots To Attend Paris Fashion Week 2022 (View Pics).

Rihanna's daring new look is just the latest in her series of envy-worthy Fashion Week outfits. "I'm trying to enjoy it as much as I could, and fashion is one of my favourite things. We're defying what it even means to be pregnant and maternal," Rihanna previously told an outlet about dressing up during her pregnancy after announcing that she was expecting. "It can get uncomfortable at times, and so you can dress the part and pretend."

Rihanna and Rocky revealed they were expecting their first child together with a photo shoot while taking a walk in New York City during the weekend of January 30-31.

