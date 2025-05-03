Washington [US], May 3 (ANI): The highly anticipated Thunderbolts movie had its grand premiere recently, bringing together some of the biggest names from the Marvel Universe.

Actors like Robert Downey Jr, Paul Rudd, Chris Hemsworth, Simu Liu, and Winston Duke were seen at the star-studded event. Hollywood stars Channing Tatum, Vanessa Kirby, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach also attended.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Film Fraternity Bid Adieu to Nirmal as She Is Laid to Rest in Mumbai.

Robert Downey Jr., best known for playing Iron Man, shared a series of fun pictures with fellow actors at the event. In the photos, they all posed in a "T" shape to honor the Thunderbolts team.

"Just wow!!! Dinner and a show with the Old Avengers. So cool, fresh, and deep. Big congrats to the New Avengers (and Bob). #Thunderbolts," Downey wrote on Instagram.

Also Read | 'Panchayat 4' Teaser Unveiled at WAVES 2025: Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta Web Series to Premiere on July 2 (Watch Video).

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJKebecB4ui/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Meanwhile, according to People, Downey is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), but this time as Doctor Doom in the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday. Other well-known actors like Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tom Hiddleston, and Sebastian Stan will also appear in the film.

Meanwhile, talking about, Thunderbolts, it stars Pugh, Stan, Harbour, and Dreyfus. The story revolves around a group of superhumans who must learn to work as a team, currently lacking a unified Avengers-type team, as they encounter a new superhuman named "Bob."

The film is directed by Jake Schreier and also stars Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, and Wendell Pierce.

Thunderbolts is now showing in theatres. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)