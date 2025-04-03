Washington [US], April 2 (ANI): Actors Rodrigo Santoro, Leila George, and Adriana Barraza have joined Alan Ritchson and Owen Wilson in 'Runner', the new action-thriller from director Scott Waugh, which is now in production in Australia.

Based on a Black List story by Tommy White and Miles Hubley, 'Runner' follows Hank Malone (Ritchson), a high-end courier tasked with delivering an organ to a seven-year-old girl in desperate need of a transplant. The simple chore quickly turns into a deadly game of cat and mouse when the cruel boss of a known crime syndicate sets his sights on capturing the organ for himself.

Also Read | Kerala: Tasleem Sultana, Arrested Woman Drug Peddler, Names Leading Malayalam Actors Shine Tom Chacko and Sreenath Bhasi As Clients.

George is set to play Kate, the heartbroken mother of the ailing girl, who is willing to do anything to save her child's life. Barraza plays Donna, a ruthless cartel boss, hell-bent on sabotaging Hank's efforts for her own nefarious purposes. Santoro portrays Donna's son, Damian, who is unwavering in his determination to execute his mother's dangerous agenda, no matter the cost, reported Deadline.

'Runner' is produced by Todd Garner (Broken Road Productions), Ritchson (AllyCat Entertainment), Dan Spilo (Industry Entertainment), Mark Fasano (Nickel City Pictures), and Jeffrey Greenstein (A Higher Standard), as per the outlet.

Also Read | 'L2 Empuraan': Who Is Rick Yune? All You Need To Know About Hollywood Actor Who Will Face Mohanlal in 'L3: The Beginning'.

Santoro was seen in the '300' film along with titles like Jane Got a Gun, Focus, and Love Actually. He was also part of shows like Westworld, Reprisal, and Lost.

George most recently appeared in Alfonso Cuaron's Disclaimer and previously starred in TNT's Animal Kingdom.

An Oscar nominee known for titles like Babel and Drag Me to Hell, Barraza has most recently appeared in films like Blue Beetle, along with Penny Dreadful: City of Angels and other series, reported Deadline. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)