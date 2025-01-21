Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI): Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan on Tuesday was discharged from the Lilavati Hospital, five days after he was attacked at his Bandra residence by an intruder.

Visuals of Saif exiting the hospital and returning home amid heavy police security went viral on social media. He was all smiles as he reached his residence. He even greeted his fans and shutterbugs who were waiting to catch his glimpse.

Surprisingly, actor Ronit Roy was also spotted with him. Many wondered what he was doing there as he was seen coordinating with the police officials and overseeing security arrangements at Saif and Kareena's residence.

Now, ANI has learned that Saif has employed the services of actor Ronit Roy's security firm for protection.

Ronit owns the "Ace Security and Protection" agency. He has closely worked with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar in the past.

Saif suffered stab wounds to his thoracic spine when an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, entered his home with the alleged intent of theft last week.

Saif, attempting to intervene, was attacked, leading to a violent confrontation. The actor was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for treatment after sustaining major injuries.

The auto-rickshaw driver, who rushed the actor to the hospital, had shared details of what happened and how he stepped in to help.

Speaking to ANI, the driver said he saw a woman trying to hire an auto-rickshaw at 2 am on Thursday last week.

"I drive my vehicle at night. It was around 2-3 a.m. when I saw a woman trying to hire an auto, but nobody stopped. I also heard calls for a rickshaw from inside the gate. I took a U-turn and stopped my vehicle near the gate. A man covered in blood came out, along with 2-4 others. They put him in the auto and decided to go to Lilavati Hospital. I dropped them there, and later I came to know that he was Saif Ali Khan. I saw him bleeding from his neck and back," Rana had told ANI.

Police formed teams to probe the crime and a case was registered under various sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

The accused was apprehended at Hiranandani Estate in Thane while attempting to flee to his native village. The police said he hails from the Jhalokati district in Bangladesh.

Hours after the incident, Kareena took to her Instagram to share a statement, revealing that the day has been "incredibly challenging" for the family.

The actress also thanked everyone for their support while also requesting privacy during this "difficult time".

"It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage," read the statement shared by the 'Jab We Met' actress.

"While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time," the statement added. (ANI)

