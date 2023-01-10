Los Angeles, Jan 10 (PTI) The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has come out with a list of 301 feature films eligible for Oscars with Indian films "RRR", "Gangubai Kathiawadi", "The Kashmir Files" and "Kantara" making the cut.

The reminder list includes movies that can officially compete in various categories but merely featuring in the list does not guarantee that the film will advance in the final nominations of the Academy Awards, to be announced on January 24.

Pan Nalin's "Chhello Show" ("Last Film Show"), India's official Oscar entry, also features in the list along with Vivek Agnihotri's "The Kashmir Files", Marathi titles "Me Vasantrao" and "Tujhya Sathi Kahi Hi", R Madhavan's "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect", " Iravin Nizhal" and Kannada movie "Vikrant Rona".

Documentaries "All That Breathes" by Shaunak Sen and Kartiki Gonsalves' "The Elephant Whisperers" are also part of the list.

From the listed films, four entries -- "Chhello Show", "RRR", "All That Breathes" and "The Elephant Whisperers" -- have already made it to the Oscars shortlists for four categories.

In the shortlist for 10 categories which AMPAS unveiled in December, "Chhello Show" made it to the best international film segment, while "Naatu Naatu" from the blockbuster "RRR" found a place in the music (original song) category.

"All That Breathes" was included in the documentary feature shortlist and "The Elephant Whisperers" in the documentary short category.

This is perhaps the first time India has made it to four Oscar shortlists, the stage before nominations.

