JJ Abrams recently introduced SS Rajamouli to an audience in an IMAX theatre before the screening of his film RRR. The crowd cheered loudly for the director and gave him a standing ovation. Though RRR was released on March 24 in 2022, the hype has still not died down and it continues to excite audiences. RRR Star Jr NTR Gets Mobbed by Fans for Selfies at LA’s TCL Chinese Theatres, Video Goes Viral.

Watch JJ Abrams Introduce SS Rajamouli

