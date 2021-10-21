Washington [US], October 21 (ANI): Former 'Batwoman' star Ruby Rose has levelled several allegations of wrongdoing on the sets of the CW series, which the actor said led to their departure in May 2020.

In a series of Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Rose claimed that rather than leaving the show of their own volition at the end of season one, they were forced off. The actor also said they were forced back to work just 10 days after a serious surgery and that working conditions on set were unsafe, resulting in serious injuries to crewmembers.

"I will come for you so what happened to me never happens to another person again," Rose wrote, addressing 'Batwoman' showrunner Caroline Dries, executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, and The CW. "And so I can finally take back my life and the truth. Shame on you."

"To everyone who said I was too stiff on bawoman [sic], imagine going back to work 10 days after this ... 10 DAYS!!!!!! (or the whole crew and cast would be fired and I'd let everyone down because Peter Roth said he wouldn't recast and i just lost the studio millions (by getting injured on his set) that is [sic] be the one who cost so many people their jobs," the actor wrote.

Rose wrote later in the Instagram Story, "To my dear, dear fans still asking if I will return to that awful show, I wouldn't return for any amount of money nor if a gun were to my head ... NOR DID I QUIT. I DID NOT QUIT, they ruined Kate Kane and they destroyed Batwoman, not me. I followed orders, and if I wanted to stay I was going to have to sign my rights away. Any threats, any bullying tactics or blackmail would not make me stand down."

Warner Bros. Television responded to Rose's allegations in a statement, writing: "Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network and the studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of 'Batwoman' based on multiple complaints about workplace behaviour that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned."

Rose also addressed their absence from San Diego Comic-Con in support of the show's first season, which surprised many fans. "Imagine having to take a pay cut to play a passion project and being so excited about Comic-Con and then being told they would not adjust the schedule so I could attend... but then saying 'we won't announce it, you have to,'" they wrote.

Rose also levelled allegations at co-star Dougray Scott, who played Jacob Kane on 'Batwoman' for its first two seasons. Rose said that Scott "hurt a female stunt double, he yelled like a little bitch at women and was a nightmare. He left when he wanted and arrived when he wanted. He abused women and in turn as the lead of a show I sent an email out asking for a no yelling policy, they declined."

Rose went on to criticise showrunner Caroline Dries for refusing to stop production on Season 1 when the COVID-19 pandemic began, despite other CW shows shutting down, saying that Dries only visited the show's set four times during the first season. Rose then spoke of what they said were unsafe and inappropriate working conditions onset, including one which left a PA paralyzed.

"A crew member got 3rd degree burns over his whole body, and we were given no therapy after witnessing his skin fall off his face but I was the only one who sent him flowers and cards and then were told we had to do a sex scene without a minute to process, we lost 2 stunt doubles, i got cut in the face so close to my eye in a stunt I could have been blind," Rose wrote.

"A woman was left quadriplegic and they tried to blame it on her being on her phone, so much so CW didn't even help her to start with because they needed to 'investigate' so she had to do a go fund me... she's a PA, they work via phones. Her accident occurred because our show refused to shut down when everyone else did because of Covid," the actor added.

As per Variety, Rose announced their exit from 'Batwoman' last year. It was the first TV series to focus on a lesbian superhero. Javicia Leslie was then brought in for Season 2 to star as a new character who took up the mantle of Batwoman. (ANI)

